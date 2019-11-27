Support Small Business ”Resale” Saturday, Habitat, and South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity (LHFH) will be running special promotions on November 30th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the LHFH ReStore located at 8004 Indiana Ave B-8, Lubbock. The ReStore will also be collecting donations for the U Can Share Food Drive to benefit the South Plains Food Bank. Shoppers will receive a 20% discount all day Saturday and get 25% off purchases if they bring donations for the food drive.
Members of the Lubbock community are welcome to drop off their non-perishable food items including, but not limited to: canned fruits, vegetables, rice, cereal, and powdered milk. Donations will go to the South Plains Food Bank, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger, giving hope, and enriching lives. The organization distributes food boxes from their warehouse to families in need across the South Plains.
ReStore Director Michael Fortner is very excited about the upcoming promotions. “Not only are we thrilled to support the South Plains Food Bank, we are hoping shoppers will consider shopping a local small resale business like the ReStore. When you shop the ReStore, all of the money goes to fund the mission of building homes for families in need. This is a great way to support small local business and help two non-profit organizations which provide the basic needs of food and shelter. We are also always needing donations of gently used furniture, home decor, appliances, clothes, and building supplies.”
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is the local affiliate of the Christian based Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global nonprofit ministry working in more than 1,300 communities and more than 70 countries. Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, LHFH has served individuals and families in the Lubbock community since 1987. LHFH is a construction company, mortgage-lending company, and a retail store that helps fund the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Lubbock Habitat currently has seven homes under construction, with the prospective homeowners working to get their “sweat equity” education and construction hours in so the can complete the program and pay a no interest, affordable mortgage. Money to fund the Lubbock Habitat mission must be raised locally and helps build homes for families in need.
