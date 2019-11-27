Support Small Business ”Resale” Saturday, Habitat, and South Plains Food Bank

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is the local affiliate of the Christian based Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global nonprofit ministry working in more than 1,300 communities and more than 70 countries. Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, LHFH has served individuals and families in the Lubbock community since 1987. LHFH is a construction company, mortgage-lending company, and a retail store that helps fund the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Lubbock Habitat currently has seven homes under construction, with the prospective homeowners working to get their “sweat equity” education and construction hours in so the can complete the program and pay a no interest, affordable mortgage. Money to fund the Lubbock Habitat mission must be raised locally and helps build homes for families in need.