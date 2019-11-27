United Family to Host Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family is beginning the Christmas season by hosting the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan at multiple locations across Lubbock, all while giving guests an opportunity to give back to the Salvation Army.
The Caravan will roll through town beginning Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th. It will feature lights, holiday music, free family photos with Santa, along with a meet and greet with the famous Coca-Cola Polar Bear. The Lubbock area caravan kick-off event will begin on Friday, December 6th, at the Market Street located at 4205 98th street, at two o’clock in the afternoon with a check presentation to the Salvation Army of Lubbock.
Guests will have the opportunity to give back while taking home their very own Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Model Truck, while supplies last, with a purchase of any two 20oz Coca-Cola products. In addition, guests will have the chance to give back to the Salvation Army by visiting www.unitedholidaydelight.com and entering the UPC code from the model truck box, or the code word: uniteddelight.
Locations and times are listed below:
Friday, December 6th
Market Street: 4205 98th St. United Supermarkets: 8010 Frankford Ave.
Lubbock, TX. 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Lubbock, TX. 7:00 p.m. – 9:00p.m.
Saturday, December 7th
United Supermarkets: 12815 Indiana Ave. United Supermarkets: 1701 50th St.
Lubbock, TX. 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lubbock, TX. 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 8th
Market Street: 4425 19th St. Amigos: 112 N University Ave.
Lubbock, TX. 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lubbock, TX. 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
