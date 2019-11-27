Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas on the Caprock through noon Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we go through the evening hours Wednesday, we will see the event begin as rain, but as temperatures cool off and warm air moves in over us, we could see that switch over to freezing rain in the central South Plains.
To the north and west, that probability increases. Also increasing would be the chance for sleet or snow off to the northwest. Best chance for any kind of accumulating snowfall will be going up toward Muleshoe and Clovis.
Obviously, a big travel holiday, and some folks maybe leaving this evening or first thing in the morning. If you are leaving this evening and heading northwest, the earlier the better. You stand a chance of getting ahead of the system. Keep an eye on temperatures though as once you hit the freezing mark of 32, travel impacts can begin. First surfaces to have problems will be overpasses and any other elevated surfaces. Drive to the conditions and slow down. Those factors are key to winter weather driving. Also remember, 4 wheel drive might help you go faster, but it doesn’t help you slow down any. By early tomorrow morning, most of the event should be over, temperatures should be moderating as that “warmer” air makes it to the surface, and any ice should start to melt.
For travel outside the immediate area, Colorado and New Mexico will be treacherous in places, especially the mountain passes going out toward Ruidoso and Raton. Also the higher in elevation you go, the chance for snow increases. For parts east and south, it’ll be a wet trip, but thankfully free of the winter like weather we could see across portions of the South Plains tonight.
