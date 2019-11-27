Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas on the Caprock through noon Thursday

Obviously, a big travel holiday, and some folks maybe leaving this evening or first thing in the morning. If you are leaving this evening and heading northwest, the earlier the better. You stand a chance of getting ahead of the system. Keep an eye on temperatures though as once you hit the freezing mark of 32, travel impacts can begin. First surfaces to have problems will be overpasses and any other elevated surfaces. Drive to the conditions and slow down. Those factors are key to winter weather driving. Also remember, 4 wheel drive might help you go faster, but it doesn’t help you slow down any. By early tomorrow morning, most of the event should be over, temperatures should be moderating as that “warmer” air makes it to the surface, and any ice should start to melt.