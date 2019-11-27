Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in the KCBD area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Precipitation, including rain, snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain will move into the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. Some hazardous road conditions may develop. Here's the latest on the incoming storm and how it is expected to affect our weather today, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and this weekend.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 this evening to noon Thanksgiving for the northwestern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations from 1 to 2 inches are possible. Ice accumulations from a glaze to a tenth of an inch are possible. Snow and sleet accumulations are most likely over the western and northern sections of the KCBD viewing area. Ice accumulation is possible nearly anywhere in the Advisory area.
You can view this Advisory and others in our Interactive Radar. I explain how later in this story.
Anticipate slippery road conditions. Elevated surfaces, such as flyovers, overpasses, bridges, stairs and decks will be the first to become icy. Slow down and allow extra travel time.
This advisory includes the counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Yoakum, and Terry.
In addition to Lubbock, some of the communities included are Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, Silverton, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Olton, Plainview, Hale Center, Floydada, Morton, Levelland, Sundown, Wolfforth, Slaton, Denver City, Plains, Brownfield, and Wellman.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Curry and Roosevelt Counties and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and central Lea County just across the state line in New Mexico. As of this post, no other advisories, watches or warnings or in effect for the KCBD viewing area.
The video here on our Weather Page includes our latest graphic outlooks for rain, snow, and ice. These are updates to the graphics I included yesterday and those I showed at various points during this morning's Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel11.
Today's video includes two additional graphics. These give a different way to view potential snowfall and ice accumulation forecasts from the various computer models we use.
Rain is expected to develop from the southwest to northeast this afternoon, possibly reaching the Lubbock area around mid-afternoon. The afternoon otherwise will be cloudy and cold, the wind will remain light. Peak temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the southeast.
Wintry showers are likely to mix in by late afternoon over the northwestern viewing area, including areas such as Plainview, Littlefield, Muleshoe, Tulia, Dimmitt, Friona, and Bovina. Wintry showers may begin just to the south of the area just outlined.
Slick surfaces may develop late today as temperatures fall, especially over the northwestern viewing area. As for Lubbock, though the risk is lower, slick areas may develop around or after sunset this evening. Those elevated roadways, such as flyovers, overpasses, and bridges, are the most likely to become icy.
You may have heard or read my suggestion that if you will be driving near Lubbock, and particularly to the north or west, that you plan to arrive at your destination by sunset. That's still my recommendation. Today in Lubbock sunset is at 5:40 PM.
Snow-packed and icy areas on roads may make driving hazardous this evening through Thanksgiving morning in the northwestern viewing area. Patchy ice is possible just about anywhere on the Caprock, including the Lubbock area, through Thanksgiving morning. Tomorrow morning lows on the Caprock will be near or below 32° while off the Caprock (to the east) will remain above 32°.
If you are traveling by car, is it winter-road worthy? How are your tires? Your battery? Antifreeze? Heater? Defroster? Fully charge cell phones before heading out. Consider a Winter Safety Kit for your car, especially if you drive in rural areas. This might include
- phone charger/extra battery
- ice scraper
- shovel
- bag of sand or kitty litter
- blankets
- additional warm clothing
- flashlight and extra batteries
- jumper cables
- battery-powered AM & FM radio
- NOAA Weather Radio for emergency information
- extra food (high energy, such as dried fruit and nuts, and needing no refrigeration or cooking is best)
- extra water
- extra medicine
- extra baby items
- first aid supplies
For road conditions in any state you are located in call 5-1-1 from a mobile device. This works in most, though not all, states. Or check online. For Texas go to DriveTexas.org. In New Mexico go to NMRoads.com. A search for “XX road conditions”, where XX equals any state two-letter abbreviation, will link you to information for that state.
Warnings, watches, and advisories which may be issued can be viewed in our Interactive Radar, here on our Weather Page and in our (free) KCBD Weather App. Make sure you can see them by going to the menu (lower left) and under Alerts highlight the Winter icon. View details for any highlight by clicking or tapping it on your screen.
As you may see in the accompanying video, temperatures will climb above freezing Thursday morning, ending the potential for additional wintry showers. Rain is likely off and on through Friday and may linger through the evening. After that our weekend will be dry. It also is likely to be windy Friday night and Saturday morning.
Please check back later for updates.
