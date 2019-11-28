Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

No cause yet in Petersburg gin fire, fire still burning after explosion in Port Neches, will Macy’s have balloons in today’s parade?

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | November 28, 2019 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today the fire at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin is now fully contained.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of 36th Street.

A fire is still burning at a chemical plant in southeast Texas.

  • The initial explosion Wednesday morning injured three people and another sent a reactor tower into the air.
  • Mandatory evacuations are still in place for a four-mile radius around the plant, because there could be more explosions.
  • Read more here: 3 hurt at Texas chemical plant hit by 2 massive explosions

Preparations are underway for the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.