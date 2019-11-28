Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today the fire at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin is now fully contained.
- That burned 55 acres and destroyed more than 20 cotton modules.
- There is no word on how the first started.
Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of 36th Street.
- Albert Garza says he found an intruder inside his home, Wednesday, and chased him into the backyard.
- Garza says the intruder shot him in the leg during a struggle.
A fire is still burning at a chemical plant in southeast Texas.
- The initial explosion Wednesday morning injured three people and another sent a reactor tower into the air.
- Mandatory evacuations are still in place for a four-mile radius around the plant, because there could be more explosions.
Preparations are underway for the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Forecast predict high winds with strong gusts that could ground the traditional balloons.
- They would still make an appearance but instead of flying, they would be dragged along at ground level.
