Jarrett Culver back in Texas; scores 10 in San Antonio against the Spurs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Jarrett Culver returned to the State of Texas Wednesday night as his Minnesota Timberwolves got a 113-101 road win at San Antonio.
The Rookie from Texas Tech played 26 minutes and had 10 points, five assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal against the Spurs. Culver shot 4-13 from the floor, including 2-6 from the three-point line.
In 18 games of his young NBA career, Culver is averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks a game.
In the last week, Culver has been promoted into the Timberwolves starting lineup. He’s now scored in double figures in his last four contests and in seven of his last eight games.
Jarrett Culver has five more regular season trips to Texas, starting next Wednesday night at Dallas. Then January 11th at Houston, February 24th at Dallas, March 10th at Houston and March 14th at San Antonio.
