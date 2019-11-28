KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Sam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sam is an 11-month-old lab-pit mix.
He has been with the shelter since September and gets along well with others. He’s also been neutered.
Sam’s adoption fees for Thursday, Nov. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
