Lubbock ISD graduate competes on Jeopardy!

“In Monterey, I was part of the academic decathlon program where they give you a lot of books and tell you to learn all this stuff and they are going to test you on it,” Speer said. “I did that and competed at Monterey. It turns out a lot of those study skills I learned in high school were really useful for studying the things I wanted to bone up on before ‘Jeopardy!’. I did a lot of studying of Shakespeare and opera and literature, the things that I’m not an expert on to try and get some of knowledge. Yeah, I found myself using some of the skills that I learned in LISD so I’m thankful for that.”