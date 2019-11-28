Salvation Army of Lubbock feeds hundreds at annual Thanksgiving lunch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock hosted their annual Thanksgiving community lunch on Thursday.
“We’re out here having a good time and enjoying a meal,” said Terri George, who received a meal today.
Thanks to The United Family and other sponsors, over 1,000 turkey meals were served on Thursday. Around half of the meals were served under the tent at The Salvation Army and the other half were taken to people’s homes through a partnership with Meals On Wheels.
A lot of people expressed gratitude today.
“I just want to say thank you, Lord, for this food and for all of these people to feed us. This is wonderful. Thank you so much," said another recipient. “We feel, like, the love.”
The Salvation Army was glad to give back, especially today.
“I think it’s important because there are a lot of community members that they may not have anywhere to go. Our doors are open to anyone - the fellowship, the love, the food, everything is great about today,” said Erica Hitt with The Salvation Army.
Many at the lunch today were counting their blessings.
“I’m very grateful at least I’m not in the streets,” said Angelica Maldonado. “At least I have a place to sleep, to lay my head down and I thank God for that.”
Hundreds left with full tummies and smiles.
Scoggin-Dickey helped provide the vehicles for the transportation of the meals.
