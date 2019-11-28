Texas DPS reports one killed in Yoakum County rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a rollover in Yoakum County Wednesday afternoon in which a Denver City man was killed.
DPS says the driver, 41-year-old Julio Delarosa of Denver City, was traveling north on CR 255, around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday. The report states Delarosa’s vehicle drifted right into the ditch on the east side of CR 255.
According to DPS, Delarosa overcorrected back onto the roadway and towards the ditch on the west side of CR 255. He overcorrected again and began to spin.
The report says Delarosa’s vehicle “entered a left side-skid” and skidded into the ditch on the east side of CR 255, before rolling approximately 3 to 4 times, striking a barbed wire fence as it rolled.
The vehicle came to a rest on it’s driver side in a field on the east side of CR 255. The report says Delarosa was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
DPS says this information is from a preliminary report and may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators finding.
