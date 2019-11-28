Thanksgiving Weather Favoring Rain, Not Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We can be thankful that the weather conditions are favoring liquid precipitation verses the frozen variety here in Lubbock county while areas to the northwest and into eastern New Mexico will possibly linger below freezing long enough to develop some areas with patchy ice.
Rain chances will continue to decrease as the day progresses and temperatures struggle to get out of the 30′s for much of the South Plains.
By morning, temperatures will continue to be above freezing which will assist with keeping roadways from becoming hazardous. Black Friday afternoon temperatures will increase into the low to mid 60′s with slight chance for shower activity through the morning hours.
Breezy wind speeds are expected to become sustained between 15-25mph on Saturday with cooler temperatures for this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 50′s.
