Area teams thankful to practice on Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ten area teams are into Regional play and all were able to hold walk-throughs Thanksgiving morning.
Lubbock Christian got going at 8am this morning. The Eagles donned Christmas sweaters for their walk-through. They're 12-0 and face Colleyville Covenant 3pm Saturday at Abilene Christian University.
Head Coach Chris Softley is thankful for the opportunity.
"It's an attitude of gratitude. Man it's a group we are so thankful for. A special group with a lot of team unity. There's so much to be thankful for here in America. Here in Lubbock, Texas. It's a great time of the year.
You can watch my complete interview with Coach Softley here:
9am Estacado went out in the fog for their walk-though. The 12-0 Matadors are #5 in Class 4A Division 2. They face #4 Midland Greenwood (12-0) 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University.
Coach Joe Cluley is thankful to get to coach his team another week.
"Man, I'll tell you there is nothing better than playing on Thanksgiving. They say there's no turkeys after Thanksgiving. That means you're a good football team if you're playing after Thanksgiving. We are so blessed. I am so thankful to be part of this team and family."
You can watch my complete interview with Coach Cluley here, including hearing about the special hat he is honored to wear during this playoff run:
Out at Lubbock Cooper, the 11-1 Pirates are preparing to play at District Rival Randall 4pm Friday. In his first season leading the Pirates, Chip Darden is more than thankful.
"On Thanksgiving that is the word. Our staff and our kids don't take it for granted that we are in this position. We are proud to be here. I told those guys today that they're a fun group to be around. We sure are thankful to still be playing."
You can watch my complete interview with Coach Darden here:
Motley County practiced this morning as they will play Groom in Nazareth tomorrow night.
Sundown practiced Thanksgiving day as they play Hawley 7pm at Colorado City.
Jayton, Post, Abernathy, Friona, and Borden County also were thankful this morning as they play this weekend in the playoffs as well.
End Zone playoff comprehensive coverage Friday night on the News at 10.
We are thankful to cover all of our great schools and coaches. Good luck this weekend.
