Black Friday forecast starts with foggy conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dense fog advisory will continue until noon today with easterly to southeasterly wind helping to keep fog and low clouds in the area. This afternoon the wind direction shifts to become more southerly which will aid in moving low level moisture out of the region.
Cloud cover will keep temperatures from getting too high this afternoon and if they linger and prevent much sunshine high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50′s in Lubbock.
Tomorrow is expected to be quite gusty with westerly wind speeds sustained between 25-35mph and gusts up to 45mph. Blowing dust will likely become a factor, reducing visibility for drivers by Saturday afternoon. Even with westerly wind tomorrow high temperatures will remain in the 50′s.
Wind speeds decrease to give the region a break for Sunday but high temperatures will still be cool in the mid 50′s with partly cloudy sky.
The start to the week will be pleasant with the return of sunshine and high temperatures in the 60′s once again.
Temperatures will remain above average until the next weather maker which will appear later in the week, likely with more wind than rain chances.
