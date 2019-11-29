Borger man dies after crashing into trailer during Quanah grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger man dies from his injuries after a crash two miles West of Quanah during a grass fire.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tuesday afternoon, a 1984 Peterbilt towing livestock trailer was traveling east on Hwy 287.
Heavy smoke from a massive grass fire was covering the highway. The trailer slowed down to a stop in the right lane behind other congested traffic.
About that time, an SUV driven by 63-year-old Eldridge Miller of Borger was unable to stop in time to avoid running into the trailer.
The driver, Mr. Miller, was transported to Quanah’s hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The passenger of the SUV, Loretta Miller, also of Borger, was transported to Amarillo with injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
