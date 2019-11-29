Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the 4-7 Texas Tech football team will close out the season at 11 a.m. in Austin.
- This is the second consecutive season the team is not bowl eligible.
- But, the Red Raiders have won their last two trips to Austin.
The Lady Raiders will take on Purdue Forth Wayne tonight in the San Diego Thanksgiving tournament.
- The Lady Raiders remained undefeated after winning three games at home.
- Tip off is set for 6:30 pm. our time.
Fifty-thousand Port Neches residents still can’t go home after that Wednesday morning chemical plant explosion.
- The fire at that plant is still burning because authorities believe there is still a possibility of another explosion.
- An investigation into the fire is being held off until the fire is put out completely.
Today kicks off the holiday shopping season, but with six fewer days it will be the shortest since 2013.
- Customers have less time to shop and retailers have less time to woo them.
- Some analysts still predict a 4 percent increase in sales this year.
