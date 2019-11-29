Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Tech set for last football game in Austin, Port Neches residents still under evacuation order, shorter Black Friday sale still expected to bring in lots of shoppers

By Michael Cantu | November 29, 2019 at 5:53 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 5:53 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the 4-7 Texas Tech football team will close out the season at 11 a.m. in Austin.

  • This is the second consecutive season the team is not bowl eligible.
  • But, the Red Raiders have won their last two trips to Austin.
  • We’ll keep score updates on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 app and website.

The Lady Raiders will take on Purdue Forth Wayne tonight in the San Diego Thanksgiving tournament.

Fifty-thousand Port Neches residents still can’t go home after that Wednesday morning chemical plant explosion.

Today kicks off the holiday shopping season, but with six fewer days it will be the shortest since 2013.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

