Dense fog overnight into Friday morning, rain chances continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Black Friday shoppers might have to contend with some overnight dense fog, but temperatures will remain above freezing through the next few days.
Friday's forecast is tricky, though. Models continue to bring in three distinct rounds of precipitation. One early morning, one late morning, and one late afternoon\early evening.
So we’ll put in a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Most of the activity should remain light, but some of the early morning activity could have some thunder, even with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
In addition to the timing of any kind of rain chances, even trickier is going to be when the fog lifts out and we start seeing some sun. If the fog and low clouds hang on through much of the morning, we might only see the 50s in the afternoon. But I’m banking on the fog lifting out early and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s.
Outside of Friday, the forecast shifts to a relative calm streak. We could see some gusty winds on Saturday, but the next cold event looks to be outside of the next seven days.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.