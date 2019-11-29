Hobbs PD searching for thief accused of stealing 2 rings worth about $42,000

A man suspected of theft is seen on surveillance video running from a Zales in Hobbs. (Source: Hobbs Police Department)
By Michael Cantu | November 29, 2019 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:07 AM

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man caught on surveillance video, accused of stealing two rings worth $42,228 combined.

Police believe the man took the rings just after noon Thursday from a Zales at 1500 W. Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs. The suspect left in a white Hyundai with a Texas license plate MGW5034.

Those who recognize the suspect are asked to call Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265, or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. They also have the option of direct messaging HPD on its Facebook.

Posted by Hobbs Police Department on Friday, November 29, 2019

