Hobbs PD searching for thief accused of stealing 2 rings worth about $42,000

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man caught on surveillance video, accused of stealing two rings worth $42,228 combined.
Police believe the man took the rings just after noon Thursday from a Zales at 1500 W. Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs. The suspect left in a white Hyundai with a Texas license plate MGW5034.
Those who recognize the suspect are asked to call Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265, or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. They also have the option of direct messaging HPD on its Facebook.
