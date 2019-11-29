No. 12 Red Raiders battle, but fall to Iowa

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - Getting their first real test, the 12th-ranked Red Raiders struggled against the Iowa Hawkeyes Thanksgiving night, but despite trailing the entire game, they kept battling in the Las Vegas Invitational.
In the end Texas Tech lost to Iowa 72-61 for their first defeat this season.
The Red Raiders were 1 for 12 shooting three-pointers in the first half and trailed by 10 at 36-26 at the half.
At one point, Iowa had a 15 point lead in the first half, but the Red Raiders went on a 9-0 run late first half/early second half to get within 6.
The Hawkeyes opened up a 10 point lead multiple times in the second half, but the Red Raiders kept battling. A Davide Moretti three-pointer and free throws from TJ Holyfield had Tech within 5 at 48-43.
Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey was injured in the second half and limped to the locker room. He later returned to sit on the bench, but didn’t return to the game. Ramsey finished with seven points.
The Red Raiders later went on another 7-0 run to cut the lead to two with 4:50 left. They couldn’t get any closer.
Texas Tech went 4 for 24 shooting three’s, that’s 17 percent.
Chris Clarke led the way with 11 points, 9 rebounds and five assists.
TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards added 10 each.
With the loss, the Red Raiders (5-1) will now face the San Diego State/Creighton loser at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.