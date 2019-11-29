One person shot outside downtown Lubbock club early Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning outside a club on Buddy Holly Avenue where one person was shot after a fight.
The report from police states they responded to a call for a gunshot victim who was checked into UMC.
The victim told police he was drinking at Club Level in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue when a fight broke out involving “10-15 people,” that started to fight with two of his friends.
According to the report, the victim told police he then told his friends they needed to leave. As they were walking to their vehicle, someone fired multiple shots at them, hitting the victim as he ducked.
The report says the bullet entered his left shoulder and went halfway down his back.
The victim told police they then fled the area on Buddy Holly Avenue, taking the victim to the ER.
The report states the victim was medically cleared at the UMC ER.
