Police asking for help after 7 people were shot early Friday morning at an Amarillo club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are asking for information after several people were shot early Friday morning at a club in north Amarillo.
About 2:43 a.m. this morning, Amarillo police were called out to the Hogg Penn, a club, located at 2650 Dumas Dr. on a shooting.
A 41-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound in her upper body and was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers found shell casings in the club but did not get a description of the suspect shooter or shooters.
Amarillo Police Department investigators later discovered that six other victims were taken to an Amarillo hospital by private rides.
The ages of the women who were shot are 19, 35 and 22 and the ages of the men who were shot are 34, 40 and 27.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
