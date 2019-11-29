Red Raiders fall in season finale at Texas

Red Raiders fall in season finale at Texas
Texas Tech Football Coach Matt Wells eyes the sidelines during the Tech vs. Texas game on Nov. 29. (Source: Devin Ward)
By Pete Christy | November 29, 2019 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:51 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders called this contest their bowl game as they visited Texas in Austin Friday morning. A fired up Texas Tech team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. However, Texas rallied to take the lead late in the first half and the Longhorns went on to win it 49-24.

The Red Raiders finish Matt Wells first season as head coach 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12. One year ago today, Wells was named the 16th head football coach in Texas Tech history.

The Red Raiders took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter on Jett Duffey’s 24 yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma.

The Longhorns scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-21 lead at the half.

The Red Raiders only scored three points in the second half as they fell to 0-6 this season after trailing at the half.

Texas extended the lead with two more touchdowns in the third to lead 42-24 heading to the 4th.

Jett Duffey was busy with the passing game as he was 36-58 for 399 yards and two touchdowns.

KeSean Carter made 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Ezukanma had 7 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

SaRodorick Thompson rushed 16 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Texas racked up 610 yards of offense while the Red Raiders had 469.

Tech lost the turnover battle to the Longhorns 2-0, losing two fumbles.

The loss snaps the Red Raiders two game winning streak in Austin against the Longhorns.

The Red Raiders lost three games this season when holding a 4th quarter lead and they suffered four defeats by three points or less.

Next year, the Red Raiders have 7 home games at Jones AT&T Stadium including Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and West Virginia.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.