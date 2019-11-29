Red Raiders fall in season finale at Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders called this contest their bowl game as they visited Texas in Austin Friday morning. A fired up Texas Tech team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. However, Texas rallied to take the lead late in the first half and the Longhorns went on to win it 49-24.
The Red Raiders finish Matt Wells first season as head coach 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12. One year ago today, Wells was named the 16th head football coach in Texas Tech history.
The Red Raiders took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter on Jett Duffey’s 24 yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma.
The Longhorns scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-21 lead at the half.
The Red Raiders only scored three points in the second half as they fell to 0-6 this season after trailing at the half.
Texas extended the lead with two more touchdowns in the third to lead 42-24 heading to the 4th.
Jett Duffey was busy with the passing game as he was 36-58 for 399 yards and two touchdowns.
KeSean Carter made 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Ezukanma had 7 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.
SaRodorick Thompson rushed 16 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Texas racked up 610 yards of offense while the Red Raiders had 469.
Tech lost the turnover battle to the Longhorns 2-0, losing two fumbles.
The loss snaps the Red Raiders two game winning streak in Austin against the Longhorns.
The Red Raiders lost three games this season when holding a 4th quarter lead and they suffered four defeats by three points or less.
Next year, the Red Raiders have 7 home games at Jones AT&T Stadium including Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and West Virginia.
