Tech up 7-0 against Texas in first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are playing their final football game against the Texas Longhorns at Austin.
Friday’s game will be broadcast on Fox.
Coming into this game, the Longhorns are favored to win by 10 points. But the Red Raiders have had luck against the team, beating them the last two years.
Because Tech is not bowl-eligible this year, this is the final game of the season. This is also the end of the first season under Coach Matt Wells.
“Our bowl game will be this week in Austin and that’s how we’ll treat it for those guys,” Wells said in a news conference earlier this week. “And our guys will be absolutely ready to go into Austin and compete with Texas, which has a good team and a good program, excellent coaching staff, and great leader at quarterback and a lot of long, athletic guys on defense to have to contend with.”
