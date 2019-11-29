Texas Tech faces Creighton in Las Vegas Invitational

TEAM LEADERS: Jahmi'us Ramsey is averaging 17.3 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Red Raiders. TJ Holyfield is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Marcus Zegarowski, who is averaging 16.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAHMI'US: Ramsey has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.