Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter offers training for families, professionals dealing with disease

“There are a lot of other diseases of the top tens, the only one that has no treatment and no cure. The only one - every other one has some treatment or some cure that you can try to cure, heart disease or cure cancer - you can have a surgery, you can change your diet, you can get chemotherapy. There are a lot of things you can do for some of those other diseases, but for Alzheimer’s there’s nothing, nothing, that they can do for you today, if you’re diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.”