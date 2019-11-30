Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter offers training for families, professionals dealing with disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, in Texas, there are more than 380,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, with over 1.4 million family and friends providing care. That’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter.
Sheryl Ryan is a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter.
“There are a lot of other diseases of the top tens, the only one that has no treatment and no cure. The only one - every other one has some treatment or some cure that you can try to cure, heart disease or cure cancer - you can have a surgery, you can change your diet, you can get chemotherapy. There are a lot of things you can do for some of those other diseases, but for Alzheimer’s there’s nothing, nothing, that they can do for you today, if you’re diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.”
The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is working to educate professionals and the public about warning signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s. November was National Family Caregivers Month.
For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/westtexas.
