Dyess airman shot, killed by police in Saturday morning standoff

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) - An airman from Dyess Air Force Base was shot and killed by Abilene police a little after midnight on Saturday.
A senior NCO initially called police warning them about the airman, saying he had threatened to harm himself.
Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge described the events in a news conference held on Saturday morning:
Police arrived and saw the airman with a scoped rifle and a handgun in his waistband. The airman came outside onto the front yard of the residence in the 1400 block of Lawyer's Lane and began actively searching for officers, pointing his rifle in their direction several times.
A supervisor on the SWAT team heard the radio traffic and deployed approximately 125 yards away with a scoped rifle.
The airman set up a garbage can as a shooting stand and pointed his rifle at officers taking cover behind a Tahoe. At that point the supervisor shot him, striking center mass.
The airman fell and tried to drag himself behind some bushes for concealment and apparently shot himself in the head.
Chief Standridge believes the airman was suicidal over an alleged drunk driving incident that ended in a rollover back on Oct. 19. That investigation was in progress at the time of this shooting.
No officers were injured and the name of the airman has not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
Texas Rangers are investigating this shooting, along with the Dyess AFB Office of Special Investigations.
