END ZONE: Regionals scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 29

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 End Zone highlights part 1 11/29/2019
By Pete Christy | November 29, 2019 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 End Zone part 2 11/29/2019

END ZONE REGIONALS

5A Division II

Lubbock Cooper 58 Randall 14

Wichita Falls Rider 56 Wichita Falls 20

4A Division II

Midland Greenwood 41 Estacado 14

Iowa Park 57 Glen Rose 27

3A Division II

Abernathy 62 Friona 14

Canadian 55 Cisco 28

2A Division I

Post 48 West Texas 14

Sundown 21 Hawley 22

1A Division I

McLean 59 White Deer 12

Borden County Rankin 3pm Saturday

1A Division II

Motley County 62 Groom 56

Blackwell 62 Jayton 54

TAPPS State Semifinals

Lubbock Christian Colleyville Covenant 3pm Saturday

The Woodlands Christian Boerne Geneva 7pm Saturday

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.