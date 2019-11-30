END ZONE: Regionals scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
END ZONE REGIONALS
5A Division II
Lubbock Cooper 58 Randall 14
Wichita Falls Rider 56 Wichita Falls 20
4A Division II
Midland Greenwood 41 Estacado 14
Iowa Park 57 Glen Rose 27
3A Division II
Abernathy 62 Friona 14
Canadian 55 Cisco 28
2A Division I
Post 48 West Texas 14
Sundown 21 Hawley 22
1A Division I
McLean 59 White Deer 12
Borden County Rankin 3pm Saturday
1A Division II
Motley County 62 Groom 56
Blackwell 62 Jayton 54
TAPPS State Semifinals
Lubbock Christian Colleyville Covenant 3pm Saturday
The Woodlands Christian Boerne Geneva 7pm Saturday
