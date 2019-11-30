Lady Raiders win Tourney opener in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team opened play at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament with an 82-48 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The 4-0 start for the Lady Raiders is the first for the program in four years.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tech was led in scoring by freshman Alexis Tucker, who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. It was the Lady Raider rookie’s second 20-point game of her career.
Senior Brittany Brewer tallied her fourth double-double of the season and 21st of her career with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chrislyn Carr added 17 points for a new career high, while Maka Jackson swiped five steals in the win.
Texas Tech led, 23-10 after one quarter, thanks in part to 10 points from Tucker in the frame. Tucker and Brewer combined for the Lady Raiders’ first 16 points of the game, leading the team’s offensive charge.
Purdue cut the Lady Raider lead to 12 in the second quarter, but six points apiece from Brewer and Carr kept the Mastodons at bay. Texas Tech led, 40-28, at the half.
Six of seven Lady Raiders to play in the third quarter scored at least a basket as Texas Tech expanded its lead to 64-46. Tech shot 9-of-14 from the field in the quarter.
Tech outscored Purdue Fort Wayne, 18-2, in the fourth quarter, holding the Mastodons to 1-of-15 from the field over the final 10 minutes. The two points for the Mastodons are the fewest ever in a quarter by a Texas Tech opponent.
NOTABLES
- For the third-straight game, Texas Tech started Chrislyn Carr, Jo’Nah Johnson, Sydney Goodson, Alexis Tucker and Brittany Brewer. The Lady Raiders moved to 3-0 this season with this starting lineup.
- Texas Tech started the game hot, hitting 10 of its 13 shots in the first quarter (.769), and led, 23-10, after the first 10 minutes.
- The Lady Raiders were led in the first quarter by freshman Alexis Tucker, who scored 10 points in the opening frame.
- Brittany Brewer had five offensive rebounds in the first half of play, surpassing her previous season high of 4 by the time the team headed to the locker room at the midway point.
- The Lady Raiders outscored the Mastodons, 18-2, in the fourth quarter, setting a new program record for points allowed in a quarter, set in 2015 against Grambling.
- Senior Brittany Brewer tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 21st double-double of her career.
- Tucker finished with her second career 20 point game, adding 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
- Maka Jackson finished with five steals which is the most by a Lady Raider this season and most since Zuri Sanders’ five against Oklahoma on Feb. 9, 2019.
Up Next
The Lady Raiders will return to Jenny Craig Pavilion on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT to face San Diego for the program’s first tournament title in five years.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.