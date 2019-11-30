Merchants on Milwaukee running Christmas Giveaway from Nov. 28 through Dec. 15

Provided by Merchants on Milwaukee
The Merchants on Milwaukee, a group composed of local business owners along the Milwaukee corridor, want to spread holiday cheer to the Lubbock community by launching their inaugural Christmas Giveaway.
LunchboxWax, Your Best Body Today, Zach’s Club, King Louie’s Sports Lounge and Billiards Room, Lone Star State Bank, Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, The Funky Door, The Lash Lounge, Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen and Signature Stag are offering incredible gifts to one lucky winner.
To participate, all you have to do is go to Instagram or Facebook between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15 and:
1. Follow all merchants participating on Facebook or Instagram
2. Tag a friend in the comments
3. Receive bonus entries for sharing the post on your handle/page and for every friend that enters using your link!
Find all 10 Merchants on Milwaukee on Instagram at:
Find all 10 Merchants on Milwaukee on Facebook:
One (1) grand prize winner will be announced via Facebook and Instagram and drawn Live at Lone Star State Bank, on Dec. 18 and will receive the following:
· LunchboxWax: A free wax series session (six wax sessions total), a gift basket with swag and Wax Essential merchandise, valued at $560
· Your Best Body Today: Two (2) session package for Contrast Contouring (fat freeze/heat) treatments on the problem areas of your choice, valued at $599
· Zach’s Club - West: One (1) $500 membership
· King Louie’s: $300 in gift cards (10 individual gift cards valued at $30 each)
· Lone Star State Bank: $500 Visa cash card
· Restore Hyper Wellness: One (1) Restore Day, including one (1) Whole Body Cryotherapy session, one (1) 15-minute Stretch session, one (1) hour-long Compression session, one (1) Photobiomodualtion service and one (1) Wellness IV drip, valued at $500
· Funky Door: Brunch for a year – One brunch ($20 maximum) per month for 12 months, valued at $240
· Lash Lounge: Volume full set of eyelash extensions, two (2) follow up refills and a Lash After Care Kit, valued at $495
· Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen: One (1) $300 gift card
· Signature Stag: $400 in Stag Swag gift basket
The total value of the prize is $4,394 in Cash, Services and Gift Cards!
For more information on the Merchants on Milwaukee Christmas Giveaway, Geri Jones - gjones@lunchboxWax.com or contact Rachel Rendall at ybbtlubbock@gmail.com. The giveaway will be live on November 29th through social media and at the following links:
And if you don’t win the Christmas Giveaway, don’t worry! The Merchants on Milwaukee will offer even more exciting contests and events in the near future. So keep checking and following their pages to be the first to know!