Black Friday fog causing flight delays, hazardous driving conditions Friday night

That front will move through later on tonight. Along with it, we have an outside chance at a light shower, but also some briefly gusty winds. Winds will take a break, but then ramp up again in the late morning, early afternoon hours. Winds will be light across the south, but from about Lubbock on northward, they’ll be stronger. Very northern South Plains could see a few hours of winds 35-40 mph sustained winds with stronger gusts. In the Hub City, those sustained winds are likely to be in the neighborhood of 25-30 mph. Gusts just about everywhere could get close to that 50mph mark. The wind will calm down around sunset.