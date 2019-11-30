Black Friday fog causing flight delays, hazardous driving conditions Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dense fog is creating dangerous driving conditions and canceling flights at the Lubbock airport.
FLIGHT DELAYS: Latest flight delays at Lubbock airport
Fog might still be dense at times for the next few hours, but a front is in on the way that is going to push that fog out. That means our attention will start to turn toward tomorrow.
That front will move through later on tonight. Along with it, we have an outside chance at a light shower, but also some briefly gusty winds. Winds will take a break, but then ramp up again in the late morning, early afternoon hours. Winds will be light across the south, but from about Lubbock on northward, they’ll be stronger. Very northern South Plains could see a few hours of winds 35-40 mph sustained winds with stronger gusts. In the Hub City, those sustained winds are likely to be in the neighborhood of 25-30 mph. Gusts just about everywhere could get close to that 50mph mark. The wind will calm down around sunset.
Temperature though, with the absence of the fog, will warm to the mid-50s. And they’ll continue to warm with temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday and into the 60s for next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.