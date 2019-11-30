Red Raiders drop overtime game to Creighton in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! Hopefully that’s true as the Red Raiders lost back to back games in Vegas, falling to Creighton 83-76 in overtime Friday night.
Creighton was hot in the first half, opening up a 19-point lead at 44-25 with 1:57 left in the first half.
Tech trailed 46-32 at the half.
The Red Raiders continued to chip away at the deficit. Davide Moretti’s jumper had Tech within seven.
Russel Tchewa’s layup tied the game with 9:47 left.
The Red Raiders were down 74-66 with 2:45 left, but the Red Raiders went on an 8-0 run. Terrance Shannon Jr hit two free throws and Chris Clarke’s layup with 33 seconds left forced overtime with the game tied at 74.
The last time the Red Raiders played an overtime game was last season’s National Championship game with Virginia.
The Blue Jays scored the first six points of the extra session and held off the Red Raiders to get the win.
Davide Moretti led the way for the Red Raiders with 23. Chris Clarke added 17 points with 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyler Edwards chipped in 14.
The Red Raiders were without the services of their leading scorer, Freshman Jahmius Ramsey did not play after suffering an injury the night before.
Now 5-2 on the season, the Red Raiders visit DePaul in Chicago, Illinois 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The Blue demons beat Minnesota 73-68 to go to 8-0 on the season.
