Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of Lubbock’s most popular destinations this black Friday was the South Plains Mall where shoppers hit stores, trying to get the best deals.
“There a lot of people who are buying the same stuff that I’m buying and then they’re shopping for Christmas so that’s fun,” said Kaylee Young, who was shopping with her sister.
According to the National Retail Federation, 114.6 million people were considering shopping Friday across the country.
The Federation says the average person spends $313.29 purchasing items on Black Friday with 69 percent of that money goes towards gifts, according to a 2018 statistic.
Some shoppers went in today knowing what they wanted to purchase.
“We went to a motorcycle shop and looked around then we bought him a helmet over there,” said Vincent Yager, who was shopping with his dad. “Yeah, we’re looking for stickers for the helmets,” said James Yager.
Ashley Knox, Marketing Manager with the South Plains Mall, says the Mall has been busy ever since last night and this morning’s early opening. “We opened at 7 a.m. this morning and you definitely had your Black Friday die-hard group all through the evening. JC Penney was open all night long for people doing their shopping,” said Knox. “According to the National Retail Federation, sales will be up in November and December over 2018 by 3.8 To 4.2 percent each month, which is great."
Even with a booming economy, everyone is always looking for a good deal.
“There’s something about getting it cheaper that you usually do, it’s like a hunt or sport. You get extra points if you get it cheaper," said Brenna Shelangoski.
There were also shoppers just looking to spend quality time with loved ones.
“For me and my mom, we’ve always kind of done this as a tradition. It’s not like we have to get everything on our list, it’s just about having fun together and spending time with each other," said Rebecca Kissinger.
This Sunday, the Mall is hosting a Sensory Santa event, so children with special needs can meet Santa in a more comfortable environment at 10 a.m. before the mall opens.
