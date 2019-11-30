Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals at South Plains Mall

Ashley Knox, Marketing Manager with the South Plains Mall, says the Mall has been busy ever since last night and this morning’s early opening. “We opened at 7 a.m. this morning and you definitely had your Black Friday die-hard group all through the evening. JC Penney was open all night long for people doing their shopping,” said Knox. “According to the National Retail Federation, sales will be up in November and December over 2018 by 3.8 To 4.2 percent each month, which is great."