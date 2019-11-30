Shots from drive-by shooting strike homes near 54th & D Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects after shots fired at a pickup truck struck two homes in the 500 block of 54th Street on Saturday morning.
Police say a green truck was stopped at 54th & Avenue D around 3:40 a.m. when three or four people exited the truck and started looking into a white car with flashlights.
A white pickup headed southbound on Avenue D pulled up and started shooting at the people who had come from the green truck.
The people being shot at climbed back in the green truck and left westbound on 54th Street. The people in the white pickup followed and kept shooting at them, striking two homes and the white passenger car.
No injuries were reported, but police are searching for the suspects and their vehicles.
