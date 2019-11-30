Strong Damaging Wind and Blowing Dust Expected Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High Wind Advisory and Warning in effect for much of the South Plains beginning at 10am and continuing until 7pm. Westerly wind speeds are expected to become sustained between 25-35mph and gusting up to 55mph which will present challenges to high profile vehicles traveling north/sound bound.
High temperatures today will remain cool in the low 50′s while blowing dust also becomes a factor as wind speeds increase.
Low visibility due to blowing dust will create potential hazards for motorists and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged to prevent the start and spread of wildfire.
Clear sky and relatively calm northwesterly wind overnight will drop temperatures into the upper 20′s to low 30′s across the region making for a cold start Sunday morning.
Wind speeds remain calm tomorrow with temperatures slightly warmer under sunny sky reaching the low to mid 50′s for Sunday afternoon.
The warming trend continues through mid-week as afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60′s by Tuesday with mild conditions throughout the region.
No precipitation expected at this time during the next seven days.
