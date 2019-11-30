Texas Tech Volleyball falls on Senior Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider Volleyball team battled hard but fell short in their regular-season finale against K-State, 3-0, (25-22, 25-16, 25-20).
After the game, the program honored their four seniors – Chandler Atwood, Emily Hill, Kylie Rittimann and Maggie Sagers.
This year's senior class has racked up 63 victories, the most of any senior class since the 2003 season.
With the loss to Kansas State, the Red Raiders finish the regular season with a 17-13 overall record and a 7-9 record in Big 12 conference play.
The 7-9 record is the program’s best in Big 12 play since the 2002 season.
