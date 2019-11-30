Wind advisory continues through 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Advisory continues for most of the South Plains until 7 p.m. Saturday night.
We seem to be past the worst of the winds, although we’ll continue to have some difficulty for the next few hours.
After the windy day, in which numerous locations saw wind gusts of 60mph or more, the next few days will be calm weather-wise.
All the significant weather systems will be moving off well to our north for the next week, so that will mean consistent temperatures, no good precipitation chances, and also, no days where wind is going to play a big factor.
Expect a high temperature of 56 Sunday in the Hub City and about 62 to start your work week after the holiday.
Many people will be returning to the South Plains Sunday after spending the holiday away, and the day is looking great for travel across our entire region.
Further out, the eastern United States and the Northern Plains will be having some issues. Even if you aren’t coming from those areas, air travel delays can sometimes trickle down and still affect the hubs like DFW.
