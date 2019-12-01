END ZONE: Playoff match-ups for our area teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We all know the saying, “teams that play in December get remembered.” Here on the South Plains, we have five teams still in the Texas High School football playoffs.
Here is the 4-1-1 on everything you need to know about when and where our teams will play again...
5A Division II: Lubbock Cooper vs Wichita Falls Rider, Friday 7 p.m. at Wyle High School in Abilene.
3A Division II: Abernathy vs Canadian, Friday 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon, Texas.
2A Division I: Post vs Hawley, Friday 7 p.m. at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater, Texas.
(The Home team will be decided on the combined final score of LSU vs TAMU game... Odd total = Post home team, Even total = Hawley home team.)
1A Division II: Motley County vs Blackwell, Friday 6:30 p.m. at Knox City.
TAPPS: Lubbock Christian vs Boerne-Geneva or The Woodlands Christain in Waco on Saturday for the TAPPS State Championship.
