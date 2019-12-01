JLL Foundation donates $100,000 to Legacy Play Village: Next Generation

Legacy Play Village is a community playground that was constructed in 2002 in Bill McAlister Park. The project was to build a community-constructed playground that would fire the imaginations of children throughout Lubbock. The project was spearheaded by the Junior League of Lubbock and the community playground design and build firm of Leathers and Associates (now Play By Design) was engaged to advise and supervise. Over the course of several weeks in October 2002, nearly 15,000 volunteers from across Lubbock came together to construct what was at the time the largest community-built playground project in the country.