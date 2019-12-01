Lady Raiders win San Diego Tournament

SAN DIEGO, CA (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders defeated the University of San Diego 64-60 to win the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
This is this the Lady Raider's first tournament win in five years.
In all, the Lady Raiders had four players score in double figures lead by Brittany Brewers 16-points and nine rebounds.
Andrayah Adams had an impressive game shooting 80-percent from the field going 4-5 from three-point range totaling up to 12 points.
With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season.
Up next, Texas Tech will host Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on December 4 at 7 p.m.
