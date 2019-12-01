Lubbock police searching for missing man

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers are currently searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.