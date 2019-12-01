Mild and Dry Weather This Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures this morning are starting well below freezing for much of the South Plains so a jacket will be warranted to stay warm as you venture outside today. Wind speeds will remain calm compared to the gusty conditions of yesterday.
High temperatures this afternoon will remain somewhat cool reaching the mid 50′s under mostly sunny sky.
Another cold start to the day tomorrow as many return to work and school temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 20′s to low 30′s again with calm wind speeds. As the day progresses tomorrow, sunny sky and slightly breezy southwesterly wind will assist high temperatures to return to the low 60′s.
Upper level high pressure will keep the weather mild across the region through much of the work week with temperatures in the afternoon by Tuesday reaching the upper 60′s near 70 degrees.
A cold front is expected to arrive Thursday evening and ahead of the front westerly wind looks to become breezy with sustained speeds between 20-25mph, but as of now, it does not appear that we will be encountering the windy conditions experienced this weekend.
The trend for the week favors dry conditions as well, so nothing in the way of precipitation is expected during the next seven days.
