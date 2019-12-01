Museum Store Sunday at Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum

Provided by Buddy Holly Center
Lubbock, Texas - On Sunday, December 1, 2019, more than 700 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ten countries, and three continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions.
The museum stores at the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum are thrilled to participate and invite the community to shop our very unique selection of gifts. Each purchase in the gift shops support the missions and programs of our municipal museums.
The mission of Museum Store Sunday is of global reach. In partnership with the United Kingdom's Association for Cultural Enterprises and the Museum Shops Association of Australia and New Zealand, MSA's Museum Store Sunday aims to be the global annual day to Be a Patron -- shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide.
For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org and follow Museum Store Sunday on Instagram and Facebook for more details.
The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.