Chicago mayor fires city’s top cop over ‘ethical lapses’

Before he officially announced his retirement in November, Johnson told reporters he had been toying with the idea for some time, denying that it had anything to do with the incident. He said he did not care about making it to April as police chief, when his pension was to become fully vested at the superintendent’s salary, which is about $260,000 a year. Days later, he appeared with Lightfoot at an emotional news conference commemorating his long career, an appearance that Lightfoot said Monday she now regretted.