Murder trial for Juan Gallardo continues with testimony from more witnesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a tense 137th District Court this morning jurors continued to hear evidence in the trial of Juan Gallardo for the murder of Yvette Ellis.
The trial of 47-year-old Juan Carlos Gallardo, who is charged with the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Yvette Ellis, began at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 137th District Court.
On Tuesday the jury was presented with photos from the scene and video of Gallardo describing the incident to Police, as well as describing his relationship with Ellis.
While three armed court officers watched the defendant, attorneys spent much of the morning debating outside the presence of the jury the admissibility of text messages between Juan Gallardo and the victim.
Testimony in the trial has been graphic. Friends and family of the victim can be seen wiping tears from their eyes even during the break.
Gallardo has been in jail since Jan. 6, 2017, when he was arrested for the death of Ellis, after police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1600 block of 58th Street and found Ellis deceased.
The initial investigation by Police determined there was a verbal argument between Ellis and Gallardo. A firearm was brought out and the two struggled over the weapon; that’s when the firearm was discharged once and Ellis was shot and killed.
Gallardo called 911 to report the shooting. Gallardo, originally arrested on charges of manslaughter, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with murder. He has elected for the court to assess punishment in the event of a conviction.
On Tuesday morning in court, the prosecution played two videos of Gallardo repeatedly telling officers that he was trying to shoot himself in the head the night of Ellis’ death.
Gallardo told police Ellis intervened and they fought over the gun when it went off, shooting her in the back of the neck. In the video of Gallardo’s first interview with police after the incident, he told them he called his son immediately after the shooting before calling 911.
On Wednesday, the Deputy Medical Examiner for Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, Dr. Tasha Greenberg testified and showed the jury her findings after reviewing the autopsy and photos taken from the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office and other materials provided to her.
Graphic photos of the scene were provided by police investigators, and a former nurse for the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office testified she performed the autopsy and took pictures and gathered evidence in the case. Dr. Greenberg told the Jury she determined the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back right side of the victim’s neck.
The State displayed a mannequin showing the trajectory of what they believe to be one bullet entering the back right side of the victim’s neck, out the side of her left cheek, down and through the front left thigh, out the back and stopped after hitting the left calf.
Gallardo sat with his head turned away while the photos were being shown to the jury.
“I told her I would kill myself because I love her that much,” Gallardo said in his second recorded interview with Lubbock Police. “She’s the only thing that keeps me right.”
On Thursday, a former co-worker took the stand. She said she would see Ellis with bruises on her neck and arm and would see Ellis crying a lot at work. Ellis was seen crying in the break room and always on her phone. The former co-worker was shown a photo of Ellis. She broke down and wept and said yes, that’s her. “That’s my Yvette,” she sobs.
“I asked her to go home with me. I was tired of seeing her cry and I’d seen the bruises but she said she wouldn’t, I mean she was worried about her kids.”
She said the only thing that would make Ellis smile was her children.
The witness said there was a time Ellis’ children showed up to her work unaccompanied by an adult. The children were not allowed there, but they had just been left in the lobby.
“Yvette was shaking uncontrollably, crying, shaking, and her phone was ringing over and over,” the witness stated."
The witness also testified the training class at their place of employment offered to all pitch in to get her somewhere safe.
