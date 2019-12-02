South Plains community gathers for 11th Annual Nativity Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Nativity is a non-commercial exhibit that will take place December 5-8 at 7014 Frankford Ave. in Lubbock. An evening concert will take place from at 7 p.m. each night of the nativity.
For a lot of people of the South Plains, the Christmas season doesn’t truly begin until they attend the annual South Plains Nativity.
The South Plains Nativity is a free event for all families that showcase hundreds of nativities, music, and art for four days at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Approximately 700 nativities from all around the world will be on display, as well as work from local artists. Music from local schools, community groups, and churches will perform nearly non-stop during the event.
Nicole Cluff, director of the South Plains Nativity, said “We’ve been doing this for 11 years now, and each year we are amazed at how many people tell us that the nativity tradition is the tradition that their family looks most forward to each year.”
A full schedule of music and activities can be found at the South Plains Nativity website www.southplainsnativity.com
