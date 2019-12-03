Bahama Buck’s celebrates the season of giving with “Free Sno Day”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It’s time to enjoy a taste of paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve. In celebration of the charitable season, all participating Bahama Buck’s locations nationwide are participating in Free Sno Day and will be giving a free Sno up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 3.