Calm weather in the forecast tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Calm weather conditions continue across the area despite a weak cold front that moved across the region early in the day.
We can expect more high clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it remains dry.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 30’s again. Light and variable winds are in the forecast tonight.
Partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday.
High temperatures climb into the upper 50’s. Winds return to the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
Our next cold front arrives Friday with minimal effects on our overall weather pattern.
A stronger cold front is anticipated late Sunday into Monday of next week.
