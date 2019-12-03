1 Home evacuated near 34th and Frankford Ave. after gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One home was evacuated late Tuesday morning after a gas leak in the 5700 block of 35th Street, according to officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue.
It was reported just after 11 a.m. by the City of Lubbock Water Department. They were working on a water line in the alley when the 2-inch line was cut.
One home was evacuated and officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say the surrounding homes were unoccupied.
Atmos is on the scene working to repair the gas line.
