Judge Kara Darnell formally announces candidacy for 99th District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Foster Care Court Associate Judge Kara Darnell filed as a candidate for State District Judge of the 99th Judicial District, Tuesday.
Judge Darnell announced she will be running in the Republican Primary, set for March of 2020.
A native of Plainview, Judge Darnell graduated from Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University School of Law, becoming a member of the State Bar of Texas in 2001.
Judge Darnell was appointed to her judgeship in 2013. Prior to serving as a judge, Darnell served as a prosecutor and as a private attorney.
“Judge Darnell is a ‘strict constructionist” Judge. She believes Judges should interpret the law as opposed to making new law by legislating from the bench. Judge Darnell believes judges should review the facts of each case, apply the law, and hold parties to their burdens to ensure cases adhere to the basic legal principles and standards enshrined in our U.S. and Texas Constitutions,” the press release for Judge Darnell’s campaign stated.
The 99th State District Court primarily handles civil litigation and family law cases but also is the home of the Freedom Court, a specialty court that aims to help probationers with severe substance dependency issues.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.