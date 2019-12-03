Lubbock Animal Services is accepting donations for their second annual Helping Paws Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services has started accepting donations of food, toys, and blankets to help local homeless pet owners starting December 2, 2019.
Donations like, dry dog and cat food, beds, blankets, coats, sweaters, treats and toys will be distributed to help feed the homeless and their pets and keep them warm during the holiday season. Any donations are appreciated and will be accepted through December 18.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Lubbock Animal Shelter - 3323 SE Loop 289
Gebo’s - 215 50th Street
Tractor Supply - 4605 I27
Pets Plus - 6419 University
