Lubbock Animal Services is accepting donations for their second annual Helping Paws Campaign
Source: Lubbock Animal Services (Source: Picasa)
By Harrison Roberts | December 3, 2019 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:09 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services has started accepting donations of food, toys, and blankets to help local homeless pet owners starting December 2, 2019.

Donations like, dry dog and cat food, beds, blankets, coats, sweaters, treats and toys will be distributed to help feed the homeless and their pets and keep them warm during the holiday season. Any donations are appreciated and will be accepted through December 18.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Lubbock Animal Shelter - 3323 SE Loop 289

Gebo’s - 215 50th Street

Tractor Supply - 4605 I27

Pets Plus - 6419 University

