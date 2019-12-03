Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Antwon Marquis Lott, 21, of Lubbock is still in Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $42,000 bond for aggravated robbery.
On Oct. 4, 2019, in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave, the victim was in the drivers seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot. She was on the phone when she heard someone demanding money.
She saw Lott standing outside her door. He was holding a gun and pointing it at her, according to the police report.She told him she didn’t have any money and offered her phone instead. He refused her phone and ran from the scene.
The victim was not injured during the robbery.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.